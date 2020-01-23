Pell City school board votes to make sales tax permanent

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education has taken the first step in making permanent a sales tax that benefits the school system.
During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the board voted to terminate an agreement with the Pell City Council that allows the school board to receive 30 percent of 1 cent from the city’s sales tax. Superintendent Dr. James Martin said this move would make the sales tax percentage permanent, not void it all together.
“Nothing changes except the fact that it doesn't sunset,” Martin said.
The City Council will need to vote on the termination before it becomes official. City Manager Brian Muenger said the council will look at two items addressing the agreement Monday. He said the first will mimic the board's resolution.
“The second is an ordinance to reflect that we will continue to provide three-tenths of a penny,” Muenger said about the planned agenda
The sales tax revenue for the school board, despite being only a percentage of a cent, comes to a significant sum of money each year. For fiscal 2019, documents supplied by the school board show the tax generated $4,767,735. In the first month of fiscal 2020, October 2019, the tax generated $424,067.
Muenger described the sales tax as a “rising revenue stream” for both the city and the school system. He also said he expects the council to look favorably on the proposed ordinance, adding the school system is an important quality of life issue for the city.
He said when people look to move to Pell City, they often look at the quality of schools as part of that decision.
Board member Cecil Fomby said the agreement was first adopted in 2010 and then renewed in 2013. According to reports from The Daily Home, the original agreement was for 50 percent of a penny, though it was later changed to 30 percent.
In other matters, the board:
Recognized Duran North Junior High School’s eighth-grade boys basketball team for a 17-1 season;
Accepted resignations of Laura Kitchen, Pre-K special education teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary, and Britnay Brewster, special education paraprofessional at Pell City High;
Approved hiring Jacky Maddox as a bus driver and Rea Pugh as a teacher assistant systemwide;
Approved hiring to supplemental positions Wayne Lee as varsity gold head coach at Pell City High, Ivy Patterson as cheer coach at Duran South and Duran North junior highs and Jan Smith as junior varsity volleyball coach at Pell City High;
Approved leaves of absence for Jannifer Pruitt, teacher at Duran North, from Dec 17, 2019, to March 2, 2020, and Amy Funderburg, teacher at Pell City High, from March 9, 2020, to May 14, 2020;
Approved the hiring of substitute teachers and substitute CNP workers: Ora Marie Bearden, Monique Bowman, Caroline Costello, Brianna Crawford, Martha Mitcham, Lyric O’Neal, Steven Pomeroy, Anthony Shawn Reese, Tanya Ward, Charity Walter and Crystal Williams;
Approved the transfer of Trisha Ogletree from teacher assistant at Walter M. Kennedy to teacher assistant at Walter M. Kennedy and Williams Intermediate;
Approved a contract with Christa Bryant as consultant for the school system;
Approved the expulsion of one student from Williams Intermediate;
Approved declaring as surplus 20 Interwrite digital whiteboards at Iola Roberts Elementary;
Approved the transfer of ownership of one Bogen Desktop Intercom Console with microphone from Duran North to St. Clair County Head Start;
Approved adding a drug and alcohol form to an existing policy; and
Heard the first reading of policy change to be voted on at the Feb. 18 meeting.
In his report, Martin:
Commended secretary Jacque Owen on the Simbli system used in board meetings and congratulated her on a good job;
Announced Rachel Carr of Iola Roberts Elementary has received a robotics grant for her classroom;
Announced the Transportation Department received an award from the state for excellent inspection results;
Said he felt the teacher/superintendent advisory meeting Jan. 16 was a success. The parent meeting will be Jan. 23; and
Announced the system’s Teachers of the Year: Andy Jackson of Eden Elementary and Shorette Emerich of Duran North.