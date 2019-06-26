PELL CITY – School Board member Cecil Fomby said he will recommend the board hire a new interim superintendent at Thursday’s special called meeting.
Fomby was appointed by the board to talk with possible candidates for the temporary position and make his recommendation to the full Board.
Alabama Association of School Boards, which is assisting the Pell City board in its search for a new superintendent, provided a list of four possible candidates for the interim superintendent’s job.
The names provided were Dr. Phil Hammonds, who once served as the superintendent for Pell City Schools; former St. Clair County Superintendent Jenny Seals; former Marshall County Superintendent Tim Nabors; and former Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo, who also served as an interim superintendent for Sylacauga and Talladega City school systems.
“My plan is to make a recommendation at the next board meeting,” Fomby said. “It’s got to be a good fit for our school system.”
Fomby declined to say who he will recommend.
The selected candidate will take over the system after current Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber officially retires on July 1. Barber told the board that he planned to call a special meeting before the end of June to take care of personnel issues, prior to his retirement.
According to the recently released agenda to Thursday’s special called meeting, the board is expected to consider the appointment of a new interim superintendent, as well as other personnel items.
Barber will depart the school system after serving 32 years in education and for the past six years as Pell City’s school superintendent.
The board has also started its search for a permanent superintendent and will continue to advertise the position until July 20.
The Alabama Association of School Boards, which the board hired at a cost of $8,900, will whittle down the list of possible superintendent candidates to four or five people to interview and consider.