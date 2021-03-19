Pell City School Board handles several matters during regular meeting

PELL CITY — During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Pell City Board of Education dealt with several routine matters on top of approving the new addition to Duran North Junior High School.
Other matters handled by the board were:
—Heard from Vic Hill of ABM Industries on how certain infrastructure improvements could lead to savings in operating costs;
—Approved the transfer of Holly Costello (Principal at Williams Intermediate School to secondary curriculum director at Central Office). This will be effective July 1;
—Approved hiring of Kelsie Ramsey (substitute teacher);
—Approved leave of absence for Mary Allison Ostrye (speech/language pathologist at Iola Roberts Elementary School)
—Approved contracts with Danielle Cortez (after school tutor), Lauren Brascho (spring after school tutor for elementary students), Melissa Kelly (principal at Walter M Kennedy Elementary School for three years), Latoya Threatt (principal at Eden Elementary School for three years and George Smith (certified teacher substitute);
—Approved hiring of Christy Minor (yearbook sponsor) and John Colafrancesco (assistant football offensive coordinator at Pell City High School);
—Approved resignations and retirements of Caroline Simmons (third grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School), Pamela Cagle (fifth-grade teacher at Williams), Deborah Denise Reynolds (fifth-grade teacher at Williams), Terry Isbell (drivers education teacher at PCHS), Gail Whelpley (career tech teacher at PCHS), Amber Boyle (title 1 teacher aide at Coosa Valley Elementary School), Ryan Bozeman (bus aide);
—Approved expulsion of two students from Pell City High School;
—Approved changes to sport event gate worker pay rates;
—Approved National Board Certification teacher mentors as a three-point supplemental position;
—Approved of low bid for Duran North Junior High School additions and improvements from Clements Dean Building for $7,875,000;
—Approved of 2021-2022 Calendar; and
— Approved Accounts Payable for the Month of February, 2021 in the amount of $832.616.22.