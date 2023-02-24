Pell City school board communicates on a variety of platforms

Anyone wanting to stay in touch with the Pell City public school system — from business vendors to conscientious parents — are finding a variety of new technological formats to make that contact possible.
Eric Lee, who handles public relations for Pell City schools, recently presented the board with updates of the ways the system is using technology to stay in touch, get in touch and be available for all who are associated with system functions.
Lee made the presentation Tuesday night during the board of education’s monthly meeting.
“This is where the people are,” Lee said.
The system’s Facebook page is the most popular way of staying in touch for parents, staff and others, Lee said, showing data recording a total of 3,794 followers. Posts on the page are reaching high numbers, as Lee showed there have been 13,284 interactions of individuals viewing posts on the site.
“That means the number of people who saw the posts,” he said.
Of these, 6,771 interacted with posts on the page, liking or sharing or taking other actions such as making comments on the posts.
Lee said the system’s digital reach is extending, with new formats and informative content being made frequently.
In addition to the convenience of the Facebook page, the school system maintains a standard website, a format for those who do not use Facebook.
On the website are documentation of the demographics of the system, a section dedicated to introducing system employees and new employees, and a section outlining what projects, such as construction, that the system has embarked on and how they’re coming along. Newsletters will also appear on featured pages, addressing topics of interest to teachers, students, parents and others who follow the school system.
One of his most recent entries to the site is using a drone to introduce the features of the new Duran Junior High School, a technological tour of the school’s finished look.
In another technological update, Nick Fink, secondary curriculum director for the school system, spoke about a recent Career and Technical Education Middle Grades Innovation Grant that the school system has received.
The grant totals $150,000, and there is already evidence of the award in use with a new computer lab at Duran Junior High School, he said.
“This is a middle school grant, but it will be feeding directly into our high school,” he said. “It’s all connected.”
Fink credited a team of fellow system personnel in creating the grant application that was successful, these included Danielle Pope. Shelley Kaler, Zachary Surles, Katie Williams, Tammy Vincent, Krista Baker, Lisa Rhinehart and Tabitha Surles.
“We had about two weeks to do this,” Fink said.
It was also announced that Duran Junior High teacher Lisa Rhinehart has received a robotics grant of $3,500 for the school.
Tuesday’s board meeting also included awarding the following bids:
Gym floor improvements for Eden Elementary School from Covington Flooring Company for $35,464;
Gym floor improvements for Kennedy Elementary School from Covington Flooring Company for $49,907;
Electrical engineering drawings and specifications for light pole rewiring for the PCHS football field estimated at $70,000;
Home bullpen construction for $48,419 from Game Day Athletic Surfaces;
Locker relocation from Duran South School to Duran Junior High for $27,330 from Locker Pro;
Installation of intercom speakers for hallways at Eden Elementary School for $13,690 from Electronic Communication.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the expulsion of a student from Duran Junior High School;
Approved termination of three employees: Bobby Jackson, maintenance specialist; Lee Brandon Woods, custodian for Kennedy Elementary; and Sam Grimes, special education paraeducator;
Approved the purchase of a 54 passenger special needs bus for $133,596;
Approved employment of Logan Colafrancesco, ISS teacher for PCHS; Chelsea Spates, board certified behavior analyst for the system; Emily Mann, teacher at PCHS; Lissette Rodriguez, custodian for PCHS; Tymeka Vincent, accounting/payroll specialist; and Christina Henderson, behavior tech for the system;
Approved contracts for Brittany Gray, homebound special education; Sara Vick, homebound services; Dana Long, contract interventionalist; Hannah Sanders, after school tutor; and April Struecker, teacher;
Approved bus driver Jeffery Vandiver, bus driver; and bus driver aides, Summer Swann, Michelle Hastings and Bernado Silva, Jr;
Accepted the retirement of Connie Bowman, effective June 1, 2023; Rebekah Funderburg, effective July 1, 2023; resignations of Jordan Fancher, effective Feb. 26, 2023; Eryn Ellard, effective Feb. 15, 2023; and Aletha Moore, effective Jan. 23, 2023;
Approved a change order from Clements Dean Building Company for $72,193 for road and parking lot undercut and replacement for Duran Junior High;
Approved desks and chairs and student furniture at Duran South as surplus along with one Hobart mixer from Kennedy School;
Approved making a payroll manager salary revision;
Approved a three point supplement for Dana Poe, the Diamond Doll sponsor at PCHS.