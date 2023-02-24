 Skip to main content
Pell City school board communicates on a variety of platforms

Anyone wanting to stay in touch with the Pell City public school system — from business vendors to conscientious parents — are finding a variety of new technological formats to make that contact possible.

Eric Lee, who handles public relations for Pell City schools, recently presented the board with updates of the ways the system is using technology to stay in touch, get in touch and be available for all who are associated with system functions.