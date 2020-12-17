Pell City School Board approves 'Wi-Fi on Go' agreement

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education has approved an agreement to offer a “Wi-Fi On The Go” program to students in the system.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved an agreement with LeanStream Resource Partners LLC to offer the program for all employees and students.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the program will provide a portable hotspot device to provide 4G internet access. The device costs $38.50 a month per household and is strong enough to be used by multiple devices.
Martin said the device is available for families without a contract or hidden feeds. He said, as part of the agreement, the system will be paying contracting fees up front, which will make sure those costs aren’t passed on to families.
Martin said the program is meant to help provide internet service to students. Martin said since the schools shut down last spring due to the pandemic, students on free and reduced lunch have used vouchers from the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program. This program allows for those students to get a voucher that covers the cost of equipment, installation fees and internet service.
“One of the reasons we decided to do this at this time is because that actually expires at the end of December,” Martin said.
According to information available on the system’s website, the service for the hotspot is provided by T-Mobile. Martin said several staff members have tested the hotspots in several remote areas around Pell City and have reported back that the devices do work. He said there are no data limits the system is aware of.
To sign up for the hotspot, residents can visit pellcityboardofeducation-al.leanstreamrp.com.
In other matters, the board:
Approved hiring Rebekah Klinner (librarian at Pell City High School) and Kaitlin Rich (third-grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School);
Approved hiring Nathan Edwards, Sarah Grimes and Holly Vaughan as substitute teachers;
Approved a leave of absence for Megan Braxton (teacher’s assistant at Walter M Kennedy Elementary School);
Approved retirement for Denise Holdridge (third-grade teacher at Iola Roberts);
Approved the reassignment of Javion Johnson from special education assistant at Eden Elementary school to Title 1 assistant at Eden;
Approved the resignation of Kelly Seay (reading specialist - interventions at Walter M Kennedy);
Approved hiring to supplemental positions Bryan Scott Smith (eighth-grade head baseball coach), Megan Kreitlan (yearbook sponsor for Eden), Sam Grimes (eighth-grade baseball volunteer), Katie Wills (choreography for choral and drama programs for the spring musical), Carson Bruce (accompanist for the drama program), Craig Little (volunteer coach for the cross country and track program at Pell City High School), Shane Bell (volunteer soccer coach at Pell City High) and Stevan Lofaso (volunteer soccer coach at Pell City High);
Approved account payable for November of $810,819.89; and
Held an executive session to discuss property matters; the board made no decision following the session.