Pell City school board approves change order for new track facility

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday, May 5, approved a change order for additional work on the new track and field facility near Pell City High School.
The board approved paying $68,761 to Warner Athletic Construction to build sand pits in the multipurpose field that will be used for field events.
The project was originally approved for $561,777 in October, far below the originally estimated $800,000 cost.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said with this change order, the total cost of the project remains below the original estimate.
“We came in way under what we had budgeted for the bids, so we actually had enough to do this with what we had budgeted originally.” Martin said.
Gary Mozingo, facilities supervisor for the school system, said work on the sand pits had already begun.
The track has been discussed by the board often due to an extended construction delay that finally ended in February.
The delay came from the discovery that a drainage ditch near the construction site was a state protected wetland. Due to this discovery, the project was halted while environmental impact surveys were done.
The facility plan calls for a 400-meter asphalt track with inside and outside curbs. The track will then be coated with a rubberized surface that is expected to cost $200,000.
In other matters, the board;
Approved hiring Landry Foster as first-grade teacher at Eden Elementary, Kasey Gamble as kindergarten teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary, Kristen Atwood as first-grade teacher at Coosa Valley, Kelly Smith as special education teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary, Brittany Datche as special education teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary, Lacie Wideman as special education teacher at Coosa Valley, Naomi Rogers as special education teacher at Eden and Reagan Whitfield as JV cheerleader sponsor at Pell City High;
Approved the following reassignments: Sherry Zollinger from first-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts, Rebekah Gray from kindergarten teacher at Iola Roberts to first-grade teacher at Iola Roberts, Cheryl Black from fourth-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to third-grade teacher at Iola Roberts, Shelby Jolly from third-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to kindergarten teacher at Iola Roberts, Ellanor Garrett from kindergarten teacher at Iola Roberts to second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts, Anna Davis from third grade-teacher at Iola Roberts to fourth-grade teacher at Iola Roberts, Ashley Meeks from fourth-grade teacher at Iola Roberts to kindergarten teacher at Iola Roberts, Melissa Brisendine from second-grade teacher at Eden to kindergarten teacher at Eden, Melba Tatum from first-grade teacher at Eden to kindergarten teacher at Eden, Kyrie Word from first-grade teacher at Coosa Valley to second-grade teacher at Coosa Valley, Loren Pearson from kindergarten teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to first-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy, Kelli Whitten second-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to kindergarten teacher at Walter M. Kennedy, Heather McLead from second-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to third-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy, Dara Lee from first-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to second-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy, Jon Kresena from fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher at Williams Intermediate School to sixth-grade history teacher at Williams, Paulette Jimmerson from sixth-grade English language arts teacher at Williams to fifth- and sixth-grade reading interventionist and art teacher at Williams, Shelley Gregg from elementary teacher at Williams to sixth-grade ELA teacher at Williams, Amy Smartt from sixth-grade history and ELA teacher at Williams to fifth-grade history teacher at Williams and Kendra Johnson from first-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to special education teacher at Walter M. Kennedy;
Approved transfers of Sandra Cooper from Child Nutrition Program assistant manager at Pell City High to acting CNP manager at Duran South Junior High, Jayne Price from special education teaching assistant at Walter M. Kennedy to Title 1 teaching assistant at Iola Roberts and Megan Sudiarnamayasa from Title 1 teaching assistant at Iola Roberts to special education teaching assistant at Walter M. Kennedy;
Approved the resignation of Cate Eden, fourth-grade teacher at Eden, Anna Marie White, second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts; Makenzie Hinrichs, second-grade teacher at Iola Roberts; Janette Smith, health science teacher at Pell City High; Kristina Howard, music teacher at Eden; and Yoland Clemons, special education teacher, systemwide;
Approved the non-renewal of contracts for Alvin Johnson at Iola Roberts, Charles Isbell at Walter M. Kennedy, Brenna Carlisle at Williams, Mary Beth Foley at Pell City High, Jared Shiver at Pell City High, Dawn Cooper at Pell City High and Jolynn Streip at Pell City High;
Approved the low bid of $898,379 from Goodgame Construction for renovations to the kitchen at Duran South.