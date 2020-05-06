Pell City’s Tameron Williams inducted into 2 honor societies at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA -- A University of Alabama student from Pell City was recently inducted into two honor societies.
Tameron Williams was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society during the university’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10, during Honors Week, according to a press release. During the same event, Williams was also inducted into the school’s Blue Key Honor Society, according to a separate release.
The Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character. Membership in ODK is a mark of the highest distinction and honor, the first release says.
Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes and encourages achievement in scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.
According to the second release, the Blue Key Honor Society is a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.