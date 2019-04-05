PELL CITY -- St. Clair County’s Samantha Tetreault received an honorable mention in the 2018 Alabama Farm-City Poster Contest during the organization’s annual luncheon and awards program in Birmingham on April 4.
The 2018 theme was “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture.”
Tetreault, who lives in Pell City, is a fifth-grader at Williams Intermediate School. Each honorable mention student received $50 from the Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC). From left are AFC’s Samantha Carpenter, Tetreault and Alabama Farm-City Chairman Jeff Helms.