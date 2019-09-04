Mitchell Gossett was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Pell City’s 27-21 win over Calera last Friday night.
“I didn't expect it because there were a lot of other quarterbacks that had big games,” Gossett said. “I feel honored to get Player of the Week, for real. I would like to thank my offensive linemen, receivers and running backs for helping me get this honor.”
Gossett went 18-for-27 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He tied the game with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ian Crow. In the fourth quarter, Gossett led Pell City 49 yards down the field for the go-ahead touchdown.
“We started out on the first two drives, we got touchdowns,” he said. “Our momentum kind of went down before halftime when we threw a pick and they almost took it back for six (a touchdown).
“In the locker room, we talked about how we needed to come together, play together and forget about our mistakes. We talked about going into the second half with a winning mentality, no matter what the score was.
“We did that. We put two touchdowns on the board and we pulled off the big win. The defense helped out a lot with not allowing any points in the second half.”
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee is pleased with what he has seen from Gossett this season.
“I am really proud of the way Mitchell has played the first two weeks,” Lee said. “He has really improved as a senior and returning starter.”
Gossett and the Panthers are 1-1 going into their rivalry game against Oxford on Friday night at 7 at Pell City.
Pell City has not defeated the Yellow Jackets since 2012. Gossett said the team has really been focused on Friday’s game.
“The thing about how serious this game is that I haven't seen anybody crack a smile all week,” he said. “We have been working hard at practice.”
Gossett is confident the Panthers can be one of the top teams in their region this season.
“To be region champs, we can't have any mistakes at all,” he said. “In my opinion, the best team in the region can be us if we don’t make any mistakes. There are teams in our region that may have more athletes, but if we don’t make any mistakes, we can beat any team in our region and in the state.”
Gossett is in his second season as the Panthers’ starting signal-caller.
This season, he said he is more comfortable being in that position. He said he worked hard in the offseason to improve certain aspects of his game.
“Even though we are just two games in, I feel like I am more mobile,” he said. “Instead of taking sacks, I can get rid of the ball. I can move around the pocket more, I can take off and run whenever I want too. I don't feel like I could do that last year, I think I was nervous.
“To be in this region as a quarterback, you are going to have to be able to run and throw. I ran for 60 yards in the first game (a 28-13 loss at Fort Payne on Aug. 23). My throwing got a little better, but my running got extremely better.”
Gossett said admires the game of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
“I like his attitude when he plays,” he said. “He gets excited when he throws touchdowns. When I throw touchdowns, I get really excited. I like to celebrate.”
Gossett said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making this accomplishment possible.
“I would like to thank my grandmother because she has always been there,” he said. “She is my No. 1 fan. I would like to thank my quarterback coach, Grady Griffin. Both of them have helped me a lot. They have been there through everything.”