PELL CITY -- Pell City’s Lindsay Hodge was one of 116 students who made the University of South Alabama’s President’s Scholars List for the 2019 summer semester, according to a press release.
The President’s Scholars List includes all full-time students earning a 4.0 semester grade-point average. The list does not apply to graduate students, professional level, unclassified, audit, transient, non-degree, other special categories or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
