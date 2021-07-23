Pell City’s Jack Lowe earns North MVP honors

Pell City’s Jack Lowe finished third to claim North MVP honors in the 2021 AHSAA All-Star Sports Week cross country competition at Gateway Park on Wednesday.
Lowe finished with a time of 16:27.37.
Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean won the individual competition, clocking 15:52.76 to edge South teammate Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright, who was four seconds behind Dean at 15:56.39.
The South defeated the North 29-28.
“It felt pretty good,” Lowe said. “I’ve never met any of the guys that were on my team until last Thursday and I met a few of them (Wednesday). We were all trying to win. We ended up losing by one point. It was awesome getting to run with some new guys. To be able to help the team was pretty nice.”
For Lowe, earning MVP honors wasn’t his goal going into the all-star event.
“I thought that I could compete pretty well,” he said. “The two guys in front of me are awesome runners, so I knew that they were going to be really good. I just wanted to go out and see what I could do to help the team get a few points. That was my goal. I wanted to go out there and have fun and enjoy the all-star experience.”
Lowe didn’t specifically train for the all-star event, but he has trained every day to prepare for the cross country season. Lowe used this race to gauge his progress.
“This was a good way to see where I was as far as training goes, what I can work on and improve on,” he said. “Then that way I can be ready for the actual season.”
Overall, Lowe said being a North-South cross-country participant is an experience that he will always remember.
“It was pretty awesome to be around some really good runners,” he said. “I guess we got there around 10 a.m. We went and ate at Faulkner University. We all ate together then we went bowling. It was nice to have some friendly competition in bowling. I have some bragging rights, I guess. Then we went back to the course and took pictures. Then it was time to race. It was nice to meet some new guys that are great at running.”
Lowe had a stellar junior season for the Panthers, finishing fourth in Class 6A at the state meet with a time of 16:04.25.
“He’s a great kid who has worked extremely hard in the off-season to get where he is,” Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said. “So far he has met all of his goals. It’s going to be fun to see what he accomplishes this year.”
Contact LaVonte Young at lyoung@dailyhome.com. Follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.