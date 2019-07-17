PELL CITY – Interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo conducted his first Pell City Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Costanzo thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the interim superintendent during the board’s search for a permanent superintendent.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” he told the board. “It is an honor and privilege to work with such great people.”
The board hired Costanzo as its interim last month after former superintendent Dr. Michael Barber announced his retirement, effective July 1.
Costanzo retired from the Tuscaloosa County School System, and has since served as an interim superintendent for both Talladega and Sylacauga city school systems. He has also served as an interim superintendent for the Demopolis City School System.
Costanzo will serve as Pell City’s interim until the board hires a permanent superintendent. The board hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to spearhead the search, which will cost the school system $8,900.
According to the job posting, AASB must receive applications and transcripts by Saturday.
In other matters Tuesday night, the board:
•Accepted the resignations of Duran North Junior High seventh-grade math teacher Evelyn Bliss, Walter M. Kennedy Elementary Pre-K special education teacher Kayla Minor and Iola Roberts Elementary special education teacher Kylie Kerr.
•Approved hiring the following people: David Crunkilton as a Pell City High School history teacher; JoLynn Streip as a Pell City High School English teacher; Tara McBurnett as a Duran South Junior High seventh-grade math teacher; Patrick Dowell as the new Iola Roberts Elementary principal; and Megan Campbell and Candace Williams as lunchroom workers.
•Approved the reassignment of Megan Ingram from a Pell City High School history teacher to a guidance counselor.
•Approved the transfers of James Causey from a Duran South Junior High history teacher to a New Directions teacher at Duran North Junior High; Kelly Smith from the Pell City High School to Duran North Junior High as a teacher aide; Tammy Brasher from Duran South Junior High to Iola Roberts Elementary as a teacher aide; Kathy Fisher from the Pell City High to Eden Elementary as a lunchroom worker; and Lisa Bynum from Pell City High to Eden Elementary as a lunchroom worker.
•Approved the following contracts: With Douglas Bibb as an adjunct instructor in health science (Sports Medicine) at the Pell City High School for two hours per day, not to exceed 180 days at a rate of $35 an hour, plus benefits; Elizabeth Benner as a special education teacher for the DAY Program at a rate of $35 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours; Karen Wright and Jill Abbott as instructional support specialists at a rate of $35 per hour, not to exceed $20,000 per year; Jessica Popham as an adjunct instructor for Introduction to Pharmacy at a rate of $35 per hour, five hours per week; Cuddle Bugs and Company, LLC for VI/OM ESY services at a cost of $2,600 for a total of 24 hours to include travel for June 1-July 31; and Patsy Flournoy as an English as a Second Language interventionist at a rate of $35 per hour and mileage between schools.
•Added Jerry Smith to the substitute bus drivers list.
•Added Kayla Gann, Sheala Hill and Sherita Keller to the substitute teachers/child nutrition program workers lists.
•Approved the supplemental position for Tabitha Surles as the building technology coordinator for Coosa Valley Elementary.
•Approved two supplemental positions at Duran North Junior High for a girls and boys cross country coach.
•Approved project/items to be paid from the ETF Advancement and Technology fund allocation in the amount of $1 million. The application was approved by the state superintendent.
•Announced that school will start Thursday, Aug. 8.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.