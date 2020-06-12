Pell City’s Benjamin Moore plant producing hand sanitizer for local organizations

PELL CITY -- Pell City’s Benjamin Moore plant is giving back to the community by donating a precious commodity, hand sanitizer.
The plant has donated over 800 gallons of locally manufactured hand sanitizer to several local organizations, including the St. Clair County EMA, Pell City’s Police and Fire departments, Pell City Schools, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and YMCA Camp Cosby.
Kelly Sinatra, director of public relations at Benjamin Moore’s New Jersey headquarters, said the move is a part of the company’s commitment to serving local communities.
“Now more than ever, during these challenging times, Benjamin Moore maintains its commitment to the communities it serves, in particular local organizations, neighbors and families in Pell City as well as our home state of New Jersey,” Sinatra said.
“Early in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Leadership Team decided to utilize our manufacturing facilities to produce hand sanitizer for health care workers and first responders.”
Sinatra said while the plant continues to manufacture paint, a small portion was turned over to sanitizer production. This small production line has created all of the sanitizer donated to local organizations.
City Manager Brian Muenger said that the municipality is thankful for the donations.
Muenger said despite the market for cleaning supplies returning somewhat back to normal in recent weeks, it remains a challenge for the city to get adequate amounts of sanitizer.
Muenger said municipal buildings, including City Hall, have sanitizer stations at entrances that are currently using some of the 600 gallons that were donated to the municipality.
“Obviously, we are going through a huge amount of sanitizer,” Muenger said, but he added that with the donation from Benjamin Moore, it is likely the city now has a stockpile that could last for months.
Muenger added Benjamin Moore has always been a valued community partner that often gives back to the city it calls home.
Chamber Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said her organization plans to spread its 198 gallons to its members beginning next week.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the school system will also be distributing its donated hand sanitizer. Martin said the system will send a portion of its 324 gallons to each school.
Muenger said the idea for the donations came up when he was approached by Adam Power, the manufacturing manager for Benjamin Moore Pell City. Muenger said Power wanted to give back to the community.
Power himself gives much the same story.
"I appreciate everything the city and all its resources and departments do to support the area and businesses,” Power said in a press release from the Chamber of Commerce. “We hope that this hand sanitizer will continue to help Pell City and surrounding areas open up safely,"