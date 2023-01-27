 Skip to main content
Pell City Rotary Father-Daughter Dance returns next week with ‘Once Upon a Time’

The Rotary Club of Pell City’s Father Daughter Dance is Feb. 4 at Pell City High School. Tickets for $25 per couple can be purchased at Metro Bank in Pell City, Pell City Coffee Company, or online at pellcityrotary.org, or by contacting Meg Clements at 205 812-5187.

For nearly a decade, the Father-Daughter Dance presented by the Rotary Club of Pell City has provided a sentimental experience for families in St. Clair County. Each year, dads and daughters dine and dance while dressed to the nines.

And this year, Rotary has a treasury of special treats in store — because every girl deserves to be treated like a princess.