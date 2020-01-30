Pell City Rotary Club Father/Daughter Dance slated for Feb. 8

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Rotary Club is preparing to host its sixth annual Father/Daughter Dance on Feb. 8.
This year’s dance will be themed around Candyland.
“For dads who didn’t attend the last few years, you can expect tons of fun and a huge smile on your daughter’s face,” said Meg Clements, a local attorney and dance founder. “The girls will be entertained even if they have never been to a dance before.”
Clements said the 2020 event, which will start at 5 p.m., will feature a spacious dance floor at Pell City High School, two photographers and party favors for the attendees.
Last year’s Under the Big Top-themed event was tremendously popular, Clements said, mainly because it provided a family-friendly activity for children ages 2 to 14. In addition, she said it’s the kind of experience that creates lifelong memories and builds bonds between fathers and daughters.
“Men who bring their children to this event are also able to teach a girl how they should be treated and what to expect from relationships later in life, and that is so important,” Clements said, remembering it was something she learned from her father, former Pell City Council member Gaston Williamson, who took her onto dance floors when she was growing up.
For those who contributed time and effort to the dance last year, Clements said they also made memories while watching daughters receive their flowers as they walked through the door, boasting giant grins as they saw the ballroom for the first time.
“Another highlight was when the girls were able to slow dance with their date or dad,” Clements added. “It was so sweet because even those shy men couldn’t turn down a slow dance!”
Space is limited, so those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets soon.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $30 at the door ($10 for each additional child) and include music, finger foods, party favors and photographs. They can be purchased at Metro Bank in Pell City, Pell City Coffee Company, online atpellcityrotary.com,pellcitycepa.com/tickets or by contacting Clements at 205-812-5187.
Proceeds from the event support the Pell City Rotary Foundation, which provides numerous community grants each year to organizations such as the YWCA, The Children’s Place, Pell City school system, Lakeside Hospice, Pell City Police Department and many more.