Pell City Rotarians install new officers, announce club member of year (with photos)

PELL CITY – The Pell City Rotary Club has announced its annual changing of officers.
The Rotary Club held its annual Installation of Officers Banquet on June 30 at Pell City CEPA.
The event was highlighted by the transfer of the Rotarian gavel to the incoming club president, swearing in of the new board members, presentation of the Rotarian of the Year award and a recap of the philanthropic services performed in the community.
Outgoing President Meg Williamson Clements highlighted the services the club performed over the last 12 months, including the sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance, Rotary Tennis Tournament and the Boiling N’ Bragging Tailgate.
“Our club focuses on being able to raise money for our local charities, while bringing something beneficial to the community,” Clements said. “The record-breaking attendance of our Father-Daughter Dance is a great example of this. While providing a memorable night for the young ladies in our community, the Pell City Rotary Club raises money to support dozens of local charities, scholarships, books and bedtime snacks for the families at Head Start, as well as deliver meals to first responders and health care providers.”
The gavel was ceremonially passed from Clements to incoming President Don Smith. Clements said she would support Smith as past presidents have supported her.
“As the leaders of the community now put their faith in me to lead this club, I vow to work hard to not disappoint you as well,” Smith said. “Even though this is a challenging time in our history, our club is in a remarkable position, and thanks to the dedication and wisdom of past presidents and boards, we will continue to provide support across our community and make our Rotary region a better place.”
The other officers sworn in included President-Elect John Rea, Vice President Jeff Thompson, Secretary Gay Blackwell, Treasurer Joe Allinder, Sergeant-At-Arms Jay Jenkins and Assistant District Governor Blair Goodgame.
“We have an incredible board of directors with the experience and insight to navigate the upcoming year,” Smith said .
The high point of the evening was the presentation of the Rotarian of the Year award to Serge Brazzolotto.
Brazzolotto has been incredibly active with the Pell City Rotary Club and served as the driving force of the club’s community service projects throughout the 2019-20 Rotary year.
He personally organized a soup drive for local nonprofit the Christian Love Pantry, as well as spearheaded the club providing meals to the St. Vincent’s St. Clair night shift, Diversicare staff and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office during the height of the pandemic.
“Serge is the embodiment of Rotary’s motto ‘Service Above Self,’ and I cannot think of a more deserving individual,” said Past President Clements. “Our club, and our community, are very fortunate to have him."