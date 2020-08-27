Pell City, Riverside officials satisfied with voter turnout Tuesday (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- With municipal elections in the books, officials from Pell City and Riverside say they are satisfied with voter turnout this year.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said he did not see a large decrease in voters compared to 2016. He said he feels the easiest way to really measure participation is to look at the race for mayor.
While the city had six races on the ballot, mayor is the only race all residents can vote in due to there being no district restrictions. He said the city had around 20 percent voter participation on Tuesday, with 2,024 votes cast in the mayoral race. Pell City has a total 9,747 registered voters.
“Obviously, you’d like to see more, but this is not a number that is inconsistent with past elections” Muenger said.
In 2016, he said, the city had 2,059 votes cast in the mayoral election, with the same number of races that took place over all municipal offices.
Muenger said while the 2020 vote total was lower than the 2016 figure, it was not significantly lower statistically and does not appear to be a part of any larger trend.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Bill Pruitt, who won re-election, said he was satisfied with the turnout. Pruitt said election day in 2016 was largely sunny, a far cry from the more rainy day Tuesday. He said the fact turnout seemed to be only slightly less with rain and concerns over the pandemic said a lot about voters in Pell City.
“That, my friends, is what dedicated voters look like,” Pruitt said in his post.
Turnout numbers in Riverside tell a comparable story.
City Clerk Candace Smith said 359 votes were cast, which is just over 22 percent of Riverside's roughly 1,600 registered voters.
Smith said several factors Tuesday contributed to those numbers.
“Our voter turnout was a little lower than expected,” Smith said. “I, personally, think this was due to the weather as well as concerns over the pandemic.”
Smith said the city had no elections last cycle due to candidates running unopposed, so there are no numbers to compare to.
Absentee ballots have been a topic of some discussion for this election due to the pandemic. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill issued an order allowing those with concerns over the pandemic to mark a medical reason on absentee ballot applications. Pell City also began a program to simplify absentee voting by allowing residents to perform the entire process before the election at City Hall.
Muenger said Pell City residents took advantage of the absentee process with roughly three times the amount of voters casting absentee ballots compared to 2016.
Muenger said 37 absentee ballots were returned in 2016, but 150 were returned this year.
In Riverside, only eight absentee ballots were returned.
Smith said she had expected the number of absentee voters to be higher but felt the process may have deterred some residents.
“I think the meticulous process required to legally submit an absentee ballot deters some voters that can’t make it to the polls on election day,” she said.