PELL CITY — Auburn University’s Community Planning Department will unveil redevelopment plans for Pell City’s historic downtown at a 1 p.m. meeting Friday at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
The plans come as a part of continued efforts to revitalize downtown. City officials have been working with Dr. Jay Mittal’s Synthesis Studio Class as consultants. Four groups of graduate students have each worked on an individual plan to deal with brownfields, such as Bussie Oil, as well as redesigning downtown along Cogswell Avenue.
The collaboration with Auburn began in August when students began classes, and they have been working on it since, including several trips to Pell City and online surveys of residents.
Professor Charlene LeBleu, an associate professor of Landscape Architecture at Auburn, was present at the Nov. 19 meeting in Pell City where attendees discussed the Bussie Oil site on 19th Street. While there, she took a survey of those present on how they would like the site to be handled. That survey is factored into the plans that will be showcased Friday.
Initial plans given to the city in October focused heavily on identifying problems faced by the city in its redevelopment efforts. These problems range from the brownfields at Bussie Oil and the former Avondale mill to things like a lack of scenery downtown. They also focused heavily on how key economic factors have and will continue to affect the development of Pell City. The final plans presented Friday will also address these topics and offer some solutions.
City Manager Brian Muenger is optimistic about the meeting but wants residents to understand what it will mean.
“These are just options,” he said. “The city can choose one, none, or choose parts of all of them.”
Muenger wants residents to understand that this is a starting point to a long process of protecting the historic legacy of Pell City.
“If we don’t start maintaining these historic buildings,” he said, “eventually they won’t be here anymore.”