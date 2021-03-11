Pell City record-holder signs with Jacksonville State

PELL CITY — Pell City senior Brogan Burrow celebrated her partial athletic scholarship offer from Jacksonville State's soccer program with friends and family Thursday afternoon, but Panthers coach Jeff Samoranski had a few words to say before the party could get underway.
Actually, “few words” is underselling things a bit. To be more accurate, the Samoranski brought a whole list with him, one that unfurled itself at least three feet until it touched the floor.
“Oh my gosh, I knew he was going to do something like that,” Burrow said. “I knew he was going to do something funny, but it still meant the world that he prepared something, and he came in and talked about me, and it made me feel so appreciated and so supported.”
The bit with the paper succeeded in drawing some laughs, but it wasn’t just a prop. Burrow holds the program’s all-time records for both goals (122) and assists (60). She’s also recorded a hat trick (three goals in one game) a program-record 22 times in her career.
In nine games this season, Burrow has scored 25 goals and recorded six assists. If she maintains anything close to half that pace, Burrow will shatter the program’s single-season goal record of 40. The senior forward came close to that record in 2019 when she finished with 35.
Oh, and at one point, Burrow held the record for goals scored in one game with six, but one of her teammates has since surpassed that.
No wonder Samoranski needed such a long list.
Of course, there were numbers even Pell City’s coach couldn’t keep up with over the years.
“How many arguments did we have, honestly it is way too many to count,” Samoranski said. “Then I got in here how many arguments with other players, and I’m not sure if that was our team or the other team. But I know there has been some arguments.”
Burrow and her family couldn’t help but smile throughout this part of his speech.
“Very accurate what he had to say,” said her father, David Burrow. “My daughter is extremely competitive. Our whole family is competitive, and her competitiveness will come out in arguments and her passion for the game. Losing is not something that she accepts well, so she works harder to ensure a win.”
Although Burrow celebrated her signing publicly Thursday, the Pell City captain said she received the offer in October and signed it Nov. 11.
When asked why Jacksonville State, Burrow said, “The coaches are so sweet, so nice. They have been so helpful through the entire dead period of D-I athletics, and it just feels a lot like home. It is a great environment.”
Even though the dead period prevented Burrow from taking an official visit and meeting with the JSU coaches in person, the senior said she forged a good relationship with them by computer through Zoom video conferencing.
As for why Jacksonville State wanted her, well, Samoranski might need another list, but to keep it short, he highlighted two aspects of her play. First of all, the coach said Burrow could mentally and physically play any position on the field.
Secondly, well, her future coaches probably noticed what Samoranski saw six years ago when he elevated Burrow to the varsity program as a seventh-grader, something he has only done one other time.
“Brogan is probably the fastest girl that I’ve ever seen in terms of all-out speed. … She knows what she is going to do before she is even going to get the ball,” Samoranski said.
That speed almost ruined a surprise Samoranski planned for Burrow earlier this season. Entering a Feb. 19 game against McAdory, Burrow was tied for the all-time scoring and assist records.
Samoranski secretly got every player on the team to sign a congratulatory game ball for Burrow and included signatures from both former record holders. Then with 10 minutes left, Pell City was up 9-0, and Burrow hadn't gotten an assist.
“So I pulled her out, and I told her you are not allowed to score for the rest of the night,” Samoranski said. “Your only job is to get an assist.”
To her coach’s relief, she did finish the night with an assist on the game-ending 10th goal.
“He surprised me with the ball (after),” Burrow said. “And he would not tell me why I could not score the last goal. … He had the ball prepared for me, and that was just one of the best moments ever.”