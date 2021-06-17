Pell City receives robotics grant

PELL CITY — A Pell City High School teacher has received a grant to expand robotics instruction to special education programs.
Christy Ginn, who teaches science for the high school's enclosed special education program, recently received a $1,161 Alabama Robotics Grant to expand robotic instruction into her classroom.
Ginn said the grant program had a maximum award of $1,500 meant to cover both materials and training. She said the program offered a list of approved robots that the program would cover, with the option to make a case for any non-approved ones.
Ginn said she decided to play it safe and selected three different types of robots from the list. She said she specifically picked three with varying levels of complexity to allow her students to engage with coding for the robots no matter their ability.
"I looked and found what I thought would fit my kids' needs," Ginn said. "We did not want to have a scenario where someone was left out."
Ginn said working on coding would be a good way for students to build science and math skills while working on other skills.
"They are getting a lot more than math and science," she said. "It's going to be a good way to build vocation skills."
Ginn said a big part of using the robots is that it marries science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) instruction with the enclosed programs that focus on transition. She said the program focuses on helping special needs students transition to adulthood through a specialized curriculum. With that in mind, she said the program often focuses on building life and vocational skills to help special needs students live more independently.
"Absolutely as much independence as we can give them is the goal," she said.
Ginn said she hopes the program will help build confidence and cooperation skills in her students.
"It will allow them to interact with one another in problem solving," Ginn said, adding that this would help students develop confidence while working with others.
She said it would also help students look at the material in a different way. One example she gives is graphing. Ginn said by the use of the robots and the simple grid on the school floor, students can get a more tangible visualization of graphing coordinates beyond just graph paper.
Ultimately she said it's also just fun for the students.