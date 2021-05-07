Pell City rally falls short, Terry Isbell era comes to end in area tournament

SPRINGVILLE — After six forgettable innings, Pell City senior Brooklyn Preuss injected some drama into the Panthers 9-8 loss to Oxford in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament on Thursday when Preuss hit for double in the seventh inning to drive in two runners.
Suddenly, the Panthers trailed 6-4, facing only one out with two runners on base. The Oxford fans seemed nervous for the first time all afternoon.
After giving up one more out, Pell City junior Kendall Perry also hit a double to drive in the runners needed to extend the game to an eighth inning.
The Panthers recorded an early out, but then things spiraled as Oxford added three more runs after doubles from Chloe Derrick and Tia Titi, respectively.
Pell City junior Evi Edwards was the first of four consecutive Panthers to record a hit as Pell City mounted yet another comeback. Edwards was driven in by fellow junior Shelby Greene.
Facing two outs, Preuss came through yet again, driving in the Panther’s eighth run with her second hit of the day. Oxford’s fans were able to exhale within moments as the Yellow Jackets quickly recorded the final out to escape with the victory.
Later Thursday evening, the Panthers dropped an elimination game 8-3 to Southside to bring their season to an end.
“It’s been a great run,” Pell City coach Terry Isbell said Thursday night after coaching what will be his final game during his second stint with the Panthers. “My first year back we finished sixth in the state. I’m glad to be associated with Pell City.”
Three to know
— Pell City pitcher Grace Pruitt struck out three of the first 18 batters she faced while allowing only five hits through four innings in the loss to Southside. The Panthers only trailed 2-1 when things started unraveling for them in the fifth inning.
— An error in the first inning allowed Derrick to reach second base. A subsequent double from Oxford senior Ellie Derrick allowed the Yellow Jackets to score the only two runs of the first three innings.
— Chloe Derrick missed most of the season with an injury that required in-season surgery, but she played her best game since her recent return on Thursday. She finished with a team-high three hits (including one home run), three RBIs and three runs scored.
Who said
— Oxford assistant coach Trent Phillips on Chloe Derrick's impact: "It releases the pressure on some of the other people in the lineup. And I think that is the biggest thing is that when she goes up there, and she hits a home run or strikes a double, they (opponents) have to think about that, and that changes how they pitch to people before her and after her."
— Isbell on the end of his coaching career: “Been doing this a long time, and I’ve had good career. Was blessed to coach a lot of good young ladies and good young men. It’s been a pleasure. Me and my wife are going to do some camping and traveling now.”