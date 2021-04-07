Pell City rally falls short in first game against Oxford

PELL CITY — Pell City seniors Grayson Willis and Carson Walker injected a little bit of drama back into Tuesday night’s 10-5 loss to Oxford when each hit for double in the sixth inning.
“We got down early, our guys did a good job staying in the game, staying locked in,” Pell City coach Andrew Tarver said. “(We) relaxed a little bit, started seeing the ball a little better and got a few hits late in the game.”
Pell City was able to close the gap thanks in large part to the efforts of relief pitcher Owen Wilson who struck out two batters of six batters faced and helped the defense record a double-play early in the sixth.
“Owen does a good job of coming in here and changing the looks,” Tarver said. “A sidearm type guy, throws three pitches for strikes, does a really good job for us.”
Oxford leadoff hitter Revy “Trey” Higgins III only hit the ball once on Tuesday night, but he made the most of it when he sent the ball over the fence to record a grand slam in the fifth inning.
“He’s an offensive threat,” Oxford coach Wesley Brooks said. “Trey Higgins can change the game with one swing, as he did right there.
“We sent a guy down to the bullpen, and when that one went over the fence, we sent a different guy because we’ve got (Pell City again) tomorrow.”
Three to know
— Pell City loaded the bases at the top of the seventh inning, Willis and Walker were unable to connect this time around. Sophomore Daniel Cain was hit by a pitch that allowed junior Nick Wilson to score the Panther’s fifth and final run.
— Willis and Wilson were the only Panthers to record two hits in the loss. Willis actually drove in Wilson in the second inning to answer the five runs Oxford scored in the top of the inning. Willis was also the only Panther to get on base twice (one hit, once hit by pitch) against Oxford starting pitcher David Mooney III.
— Mooney III’s day ended after four innings. In that time, he struck out three of 17 batters faced while giving up only three hits. Oxford held a 10-1 lead when sophomore Hayden Gallahar relieved him.
Who said
— Tarver on the importance of tomorrow’s games: “First game tomorrow is really important, you play it like it’s your last game of the year.”
— Brooks on the performance from Pell City starting pitcher Jackson Sweatt who gave up nine hits through the first five innings: “He threw a slider a lot, probably 60 percent of the time. We had really good discipline on not chasing that ball. … Jackson Sweatt is probably one of the best competitors in the state of Alabama, and I thought we had a good plan against him. Wasn’t sure if he was going to throw, but when he did, we all felt confident.”
Up next
— The series will resume with a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30. Both games were originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, but the schools decided to move them up to avoid competing with the threat of bad weather.