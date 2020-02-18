Pell City police officers, others take Polar Plunge at Lakeside Park (with photo gallery, video)

PELL CITY -- Each year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge challenges hundreds of brave jumpers, divers, dippers and dunkers at numerous locations around the state.
This year, the Pell City Police Department accepted that challenge and hosted its first Polar Plunge at Lakeside Park on Saturday.
More than 70 people gathered on the beach during the event. Most were there “Freezin’ for a Reason,” and the rest were there to cheer them on.
Some area businesses made donations, including donuts and free movie passes, and were represented by employees who took the plunge.
Several officers representing the Bessemer Police Department participated, and 15 Pell City police officers took the plunge together with Chief Paul Irwin. They were all in uniform.
“It's a great way for everyone -- individuals, organizations and businesses -- to get involved in supporting Special Olympics in Alabama. All funds raised go towards sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” Irwin said.
Participants braved temperatures in the high 40s to enter Logan Martin Lake from the beach when their name or company name was called. The water was colder and deeper than usual due to heavy rains.
Participants were required to sign a release during the registration process, and officers and medics were present.
“Our first event was a success. I want to thank everyone who took part in it, and every year it will get bigger and better,” Irwin said.