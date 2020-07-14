Pell City police, Jefferson County bomb squad respond to suspicious package at church Sunday

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Regional Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at New Hope Baptist Church in Pell City on Sunday.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said he and several of his officers responded to a call at the church at 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene, Irwin said he observed what appeared to be an index card box covered in tape. He said he and officers deemed the box to be suspicious.
They then contacted the Regional Bomb Squad with Jefferson County. When the bomb squad arrived on the scene, it examined the box and could not determine what its contents were, the chief said.
Irwin said the church was evacuated, and the bomb squad destroyed the package using a water cannon.
Irwin said the remains of the package were collected, and its contents were deemed to have never posed a danger. He said the Police Department is investigating who left the package at the church.
“It is very sad that someone would go to this length to disrupt church services and cause public alarm in our community,” Irwin says in a statement on social media.
In the statement, Irwin also praises the actions of his officers and those of all other responding agencies. Along with the bomb squad, St. Clair County deputies also responded.
Irwin says he was thankful no one was injured due to the incident.
He asks anyone with information on where the package came from or who left it at New Hope Baptist Church to please call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.