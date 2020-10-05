Pell City police investigating break-in at drug store

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department is investigating a break-in at Northside Apothecary in Pell City.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department responded to a call of a break-in at the pharmacy at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
He said officers found the front window smashed in and the cage preventing access to medications bent open. Irwin said it did not appear anything had been taken, though video footage shows a suspect going through the cash register.
Irwin said the PCPD does not have anyone in custody in relation to the break-in. The chief said his department has identified several vehicles that may be related to the break-in and is following up on leads.
Irwin said anyone with any information on this incident should contact Detective Sgt. Swiney at 205-884-3334.