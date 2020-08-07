Pell City police investigate shooting of puppy

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department is investigating the shooting of a puppy last Sunday in the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said his officers responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Shady Dale. Irwin said that a group of men had been hanging around in the area and drinking.
He said that a search of the area found a 1- year-old puppy named King in the nearby woods. King had been shot in the hind leg with a shotgun, which was recovered on the scene.
Irwin said his department has found no apparent reason for the shooting.
“Somebody shot that dog for nothing,” Irwin said.
He said the city’s animal control officer immediately transported King to the animal hospital for surgery. Irwin said the dog lost the injured limb, but is currently in good condition.
Irwin said King’s owner was found and contacted Monday and said they had not even been aware King had gotten out until after the incident.
Irwin said the department is currently investigating the shooting.
“We got the gun,” he said “hopefully we are going to put somebody in jail.”
Irwin said cases of this nature of animal abuse are not common in the city.
“Most of our cases are hoarding,” *Irwin said.
The Chief said that the Pell City Animal Shelter is currently raising money for King due to the cost of his operation.
“He was a candidate for a medical procedure that cost some money,” Irwin said.
The fundraising link can be found on the Pell City Animal Shelters Facebook page.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.