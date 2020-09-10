Pell City police host St. Clair County Law Enforcement Summit

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Police Department hosted a St. Clair County Law Enforcement Summit on Friday, Sept. 4, to discuss crime and communication with county agencies.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said the summit brought together the chiefs and investigation divisions of every law enforcement agency in the county, including city departments, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney’s Office.
Irwin said the summit was to share information on active cases, talk about ways departments can better communicate and discuss the increasing use of Flock safety cameras.
He said it was important to explore how departments can communicate with each other and share resources, especially with some recent situations in the county.
Irwin said one topic of discussion was the recent vehicle thefts and break-ins that have taken place all over the county, particularly in Pell City and Moody. He said attendees shared a lot of information about those cases and many others.
Iriwn said, in the end, this kind of communication can only help the departments get better at their root purpose, helping people.
“It's all about protecting our citizens and our citizens’ property,” he said.
The event also had some more general uses, like making sure every agency was on the same page in regards to several issues.
Sheriff Billy Murray said he gave the chiefs a general rundown of the status of the St. Clair County jails as the Pell City facility remains closed for repairs. Irwin said DA Lyle Harmon also gave an update on the status of the court system and the plan to restart jury trials Sept. 21.
Irwin said he feels like the event was a total success.
“It was great,” he said. “We were fortunate to have a lot of good people there.”
Irwin said he hopes to have another summit in the next few months. He said, hopefully, another agency will host it, and it can become a revolving event, but if no one offers, PCPD is happy to host it again.
“I think it’s something we need to do more often,” Murray said, in agreement with Irwin.
Murray said any chance law enforcement has to come together and share information is incredibly useful and helps officers better do their jobs. He also said he appreciates Irwin putting the first summit together.
Irwin said the idea for the summit came after the regular police chiefs conference was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. He said he felt it was still important for law enforcement to meet and share information and techniques.
“We can't let the coronavirus dictate when we get together,” he said.
The summit, with breakfast and lunch, was paid for by the Pell City Police Foundation.