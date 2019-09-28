The Pell City Police Department is hosting National Night Out Tuesday in front of Tractor Supply, Bargain Hunt and Martins on U.S. 231.
Pell City Police chief Paul Irwin Jr, said the event is from 5-8 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
He said they will serve Royal Sausage hot dogs and drinks at the family event.
He said Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin Donuts will also offer samples from their businesses, and Premiere Cinemas will provide popcorn.
Irwin said children can participate in many fun events like the dunking booth, dancing, inflatable bouncy house and climbing wall.
He said 94.1 FM The River will provide music.
There will be giveaways throughout the event, he said.
Irwin said officers will also share information about crime-fighting and information about things people can do to make their neighborhoods safer.