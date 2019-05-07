TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Bottling Works Event Venue and the Pell City Players will host a dinner theater presentation of the off-Broadway musical comedy “Nunsense” on Saturday, May 11, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 each and are available through Eventbrite.com, Talladega Bottling Works and Boswell’s Wings on the Historic Courthouse Square and at Southern Classic and the Alabama School for the Blind.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5:30. According to a press release from the Bottling Works, “This will be the first of many dinner theater events that the venue hopes to host quarterly.”
The release goes on to describe the play as “winner of the Outer Critics' Circle awards for the best off-Broadway musical and for the best book and best music and seen at London's Fortune Theatre in 1987.
“Nunsense (by Dan Goggin) is a hilarious talent show staged by five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God.
“The remaining ‘Little Hobos’ parade their talents at a variety show staged to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried.
“The score pulses with merriment and an unabashed desire to make you laugh, with songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at break-neck speed.”
The release adds the Pell City Players, now in their 12th year, are a nonprofit dedicated to providing scholarships to seniors in the Pell City High School Drama Department. They earned the Distinguished Musical Award from the Alabama Conference of Theaters for their original play “Hiram-Becoming Hank Williams” in 2016.