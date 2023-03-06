Pell City opens its history to the public

There are many years to count inside the Museum of Pell City — many people, their stories and their times.
The common thread, though, it that they all come together in this one place, to bring out the narratives, assign faces to them and connect the years past to what Pell City is today.
The museum welcomed its first guests Friday to take in the 5,000 square feet of interactive environment dedicated to the people and stories of the town. Located on the second floor of the city’s Municipal Complex, this new local attraction uses contemporary technology to make documentaries and interviews accessible to visitors at any time during their strolls through the cubicle-styled exhibit space.
Collections of art and music, and the tales told and recorded through Pell City’s 132 years of incorporation as a city, are all part of the citizen-driven museum project.
Carol Pappas, president for the project, put it this way in her opening remarks: “We’re just happy that this day has arrived,” she told the group assembled in the downstairs lobby, waiting their chance to experience the final result of many hands and years put into the effort.
Pappas pointed out that the museum design was focused upon making the best use out of “every inch and corner of it.”
She credited the design outcome to Jeremy Gossett, the project’s designer, and the overall effort to a cast of many who “worked tirelessly to make sure that we carry out this mission.”
Amelia Johnson Beavers has a long line of family members who have been part of Pell City’s story for many years.
Beavers estimates that several generations, at least, in her family have lived and worked in the town, many finding work in the sprawling series of buildings of Avondale Mills that once stood on the eastern edge of town.
She worked there herself for about 18 years, and her husband did so for about 37 years, “until it was shut down,” she said. The mill was built in 1903 and operated until 2006, a primary employer in the community.
Beavers was one of many who made sure they got out and attended the opening, taking her time as she strolled through the displays of photographs and memorabilia.
David Jackson, another Pell City native, also attended the opening Friday.
“What a wonderful addition to the city,” he said. “Everything here is so well done, very professional and first class in every respect.”
Jackson said he is very appreciative of the efforts of the group that made it all possible.
“Congratulations to Carol Pappas and the Museum Board of Directors, the many volunteers and supporters, who worked so tirelessly to bring this museum to fruition.”
The comments from first time visitor Renee Lily echoed the sentiments of the occasion.
“It’s just wonderful,” she said. “Absolutely.”
Plans are for the museum to be open to visitors Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Groups will be allowed to make an appointment for viewing.