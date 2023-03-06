 Skip to main content
Pell City opens its history to the public

Museum group

A group of visitors views an exhibit at the grand opening of the Museum of Pell City at the Pell City Municipal Complex on Friday, March 3, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

There are many years to count inside the Museum of Pell City — many people, their stories and their times.

The common thread, though, it that they all come together in this one place, to bring out the narratives, assign faces to them and connect the years past to what Pell City is today. 