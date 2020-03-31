Pell City OKs ordinance allowing it to regulate 5G rollout

PELL CITY -- The City Council approved an ordinance that will allow the municipality to regulate the rollout of 5G technology in the city.
The ordinance passed by the council will allow the city to control the deployment of small wireless facilities.
Tim Hawkins, who handles acquisitions for small cell sites for AT&T and was present for Monday’s meeting, said these sites are small transmitters that can provide a wireless signal to an area much like a normal cell tower but on a smaller scale.
An example he gave is if there is an area with a large amount of cell phone users, like a city center, it could slow the data speeds for the entire area a large tower covers. If a small cell site is placed in that area, it can help deal with all the extra traffic and even increase data speeds.
The vote to approve the ordinance came after a discussion with Hawkins about fees the city would be charged if it used a third party to evaluate an application for a small cell site. City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality would need to do this due to the lack of engineers employed by the city.
Hawkins said AT&T’s issue with the ordinance is that the city would require the company to cover those fees upfront through an escrow account, which the company feels is a violation of FCC guidelines.
City attorney John Rea said the municipality needs to be able to recoup these fees.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said that while no one wants Pell City to be held back in technology, small cities should not be put in a hard financial situation.
“It's still a monetary expense, and I don't see that a smaller city could be forced, or should be forced, to eat this expense because basically it’s a requirement,” Jenkins said
Councilman Jud Alverson mentioned that due to legislation under consideration in the Alabama Legislature, the city would need to have something in place before May 1.
SB172, which is in consideration in the Legislature, would make the city subject to state guidelines unless the municipality passed an ordinance.
Alverson also proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would make fees reimbursable instead of an upfront cost to AT&T as a compromise.
“Let's do the reimbursal, that seems to be the better, more palatable way,” Alverson said.
The council agreed to the amendment and added it to the ordinance, which it then passed.
Muenger said the ordinance reflected the city working in good faith with AT&T to come to a compromise.
“The city is very interested to see this technology applied throughout the city,” he said.
In other matters the council:
Held a public hearing on the rezoning of two properties on Bunt Avenue from low density residential to general business; no public comments were made, and the council approved the change;
Held a public hearing on the rezoning of property south of Fox Hollow Subdivision Phase Four from planned residential to planned unit development district; no public comments were made, and the council approved the change;
Approved the city’s 2018/19 financial audit;
Approved a resolution to enter an agreement with Pyro Shows of Alabama for the annual 4th of July fireworks;
Approved a resolution for agreement with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for the 2020 Hometown Block Party; and
Took no action on a lease agreement with First Baptist Church for Avondale Park, meaning the agreement automatically renews for a five-year term.