PELL CITY – Officials are considering amending a city ordinance, a move that would allow lounges to set up shop closer to churches and schools.
City Manager Brian Muenger told the council last week that under the current zoning, lounges are basically prohibited in the city, even though the municipality has a couple of such businesses.
“At present, the zoning ordinance classifies all businesses that entail alcohol service as a primary activity as liquor lounges,” Muenger said. “Such uses are only permitted in B-3 zoning districts but must not be within 1,000 feet of an educational institution, a place of worship or the boundary of a residential zoning district.
“This definition is overly broad and essentially prohibits the prospect of such a business being developed within the city.”
Under a proposed zoning amendment approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, lounges would, under “conditional use,” be allowed to open within 200 feet of educational institutions, places of worship, child development facilities or the nearest boundary of a residential zoning district.
Lounges would also be allowed to open in both B-3 and B-2 zoning business districts.
Under the proposed amendment, lounges are defined to include taverns, bars, cocktail lounges, micro-breweries, nightclubs and similar uses where alcohol service is the primary activity.
“The definition proposed specifically exempts restaurants, where alcohol service is a secondary activity, and establishments that sell alcohol for off-premises consumption,” Muenger said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins appeared to be against reducing the distance from 1,000 feet to 200 feet.
“To me, 200 feet is too small of a distance,” he said. “I’m against that.”
Jenkins said there are areas of town where lounge type businesses could operate from a greater distance than what was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board.
The council has the final say on the Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendations.
“I think 500 feet is a good distance,” Jenkins said. “That’s still less than a block.”
Muenger said the 200 feet would be measured from the entrance to the lounge to the property line of the place of worship, educational institution or the boundary of a residential zoning district.
Councilman Jason Mitcham said the current zoning eliminates lounges along Cogswell Avenue, one of the main business thoroughfares in the city.
“It’s still conditional use,” Muenger said.
He said owners or operators of any lounge wishing to open inside the city would still have to go before the council for final approval after public hearings.
Muenger said, in addition, the city is the entity that approves licenses for businesses that wish to sell alcohol within the city.
“There is a lot of oversight,” he said.
The proposed changes to the zoning ordinance were tabled at last Monday night’s council meeting, but the matter is expected to resurface at the council’s regularly scheduled council meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 10.