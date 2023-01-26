 Skip to main content
Pell City officials get yearly update of public works projects

Pell City officials got their yearly update Monday on completed and pending projects for the city’s water and sewer operations, getting high marks for the work that’s been done, and a vision for needs in the near future.

“Taking care of ongoing preventive maintenance and repairs to infrastructure saves the city a great deal of money over time,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “These are areas that can really cost a city if they aren’t tended to properly.”