Pell City officials get yearly update of public works projects

Pell City officials got their yearly update Monday on completed and pending projects for the city’s water and sewer operations, getting high marks for the work that’s been done, and a vision for needs in the near future.
“Taking care of ongoing preventive maintenance and repairs to infrastructure saves the city a great deal of money over time,” said City Manager Brian Muenger. “These are areas that can really cost a city if they aren’t tended to properly.”
Utilities Department director James Hadaway outlined three primary areas for the council to be aware of: completed and ongoing projects that have already been funded, future projects targeted by the city’s capital funds and projects projected to target using the State Revolving Funds.
Hadaway said completed and ongoing projects include a generator replacement and upgrade for regulatory compliance as being partially completed, with $36,000 spent to address the concern. Additional work is needed, with replacement of the generator, estimated to cost $480,000.
This work includes phase one and two of water tank painting completed at a cost of $775,000; Harrisburg and Whitesville gravity sewer work completed at a cost of $320,000; the same completed for the Eden exit sewer at a cost of $292,000; phase one and two of meter change out programs at an estimated cost of $1.5 million which was done “in house” by city employees at a cost of approximately $750, saving approximately 50% of the estimated contract price.
So far, Hadaway reported, 4,000 meters have been replaced out of 4,800 slated for the process.
Water line work from the Morningside housing development to the Woodhill Road water line has been estimated at $1,050,000, the city’s portion of a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant which will apply to the cost.
Future projects that have been targeted with use of the city’s capital funds from using revenue, debt funds (bonds or loans) or state and/or federal grants pursued. Include a Utility Department maintenance building estimated at $750,000; Eden water loops at $1.2 million; lift station improvement and rehabilitation projected at $1.8 million; sewer rehabilitation estimated at $1.5 million; water rehabilitation estimated at $1.5 million; Mill Village water and sewer replacement (two phases) $3.3 million; construction for Well E at $2.2 million; water lines for Golf Course Road, Mays Drive and Truss Ferry Road, $3.3 million; and water connection for Bowman Place at the Eden exit, 1.3 million.
Projects targeted for the State Revolving Fund include a radio lift station for $5.8 million, a water line to the Woodhill tank water line, $3.2 million and sewer rehabilitation, $2.8 million.
The projects are under consideration and will undergo prioritization by the council by the Council.
Hadaway presented the council with updated graphing of how having work done throughout the systems has helped to reduce costs and waste over the past several years.
“The department has made great strides in recent years,” Muenger said.
Hadaway said having more of the work done by city employees has been a big component of the savings.
Also Monday, the Council approved providing matching funds for a FEMA grant, if finalized and approved, of $14,496, for the purchase of new radios that will match the updated radio requirements for the county.
The Council also agreed to:
— Accept a bid of $50.70 each for baseball uniforms, $46.70 for soccer uniforms and $55 each for softball uniforms for the upcoming seasons from B&S Sporting Goods LLC of Anniston;
— Agreed to raise the city’s Workers Compensation deductible to $75,000 from $50,000.