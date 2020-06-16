Pell City movie theater complex plans to reopen June 19, with restrictions

PELL CITY -- Pell City’s Premiere Cinertainment complex has announced it plans to reopen for business Friday, June 19.
Facility Director Mark Vaughan said he is excited about the news.
“We’ve missed our customers, and I think they’re more-than-ready to return to Cinertainment for bowling and the big-screen experience,” Vaughan said.
Along with the excitement, Vaughan said the complex is prioritizing safety for its customers as it reopens.
“We are practicing all guidelines given by the governor,” he said.
With this in mind, he said all employees will wear gloves and masks while working and be screened for a fever before starting work. Vaughan said any employee with a temperature over 100 degrees will be asked to not work that day.
Masks will be optional for customers, but masks will be sold at the complex for those who want one but do not have their own. Vaughan said these masks will not be sold with the intent of making a profit and therefore will be offered for only $1.50. Gloves will be required to play in the arcade but will be provided free of charge.
Vaughan said the complex will operate at 50% of its normal maximum occupancy level to avoid crowding
Along with the increasingly familiar cash register partitions and floor markings, Vaughan said the complex will also be taking the extra step of going cashless for the time being.
He cautioned this does not mean customers with cash only are excluded. Vaughan said the cards used by customers in the arcade can be used in any part of the complex, and money can be placed on cards at a kiosk near the front door.
As part of these payment changes, the complex is also encouraging customers to buy movie tickets online and to make reservations for bowling lanes.
Vaughan said bowlers will not be turned away if a lane is empty, but he believes reservations will make for an easier transition.
Vaughan said concession services will also be impacted by the current state restrictions.
He said self service of popcorn will not be allowed, and refills are not available. He said while he feels self-service popcorn is a wonderful complex feature, it currently isn't allowed by the state.
Seating at the facility’s bar will also be prohibited, though alcohol will still be served.
Vaughan added that due to the current drought of movies, the complex will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for the time being. He said most movie releases have been moved back to August, with the biggest release he expects in July to be Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24.
He said all hope is not lost, however, as the theater will continue playing movies it was playing before the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to close.
Vaughan said the theater will also begin receiving packages of old hits from Disney starting June 26. He said these packages will include movies like “The Avengers,” “Black Panther” and even “The Empire Strikes Back.”
He said if there is one positive to the pandemic, this may be it, because without the pandemic, he doubts Disney would ever re-release its movies to theaters.