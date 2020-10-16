Pell City mistakes help Fort Payne claim 41-20 victory

PELL CITY — Fort Payne senior Hunter Love hammered the line of scrimmage for 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Friday night’s region game against Pell City, enabling his squad to build a 24-7 lead en route to a 41-20 victory over the Panthers.
The win puts the Wildcats (7-2, 5-0) in position to host a massive Region 6 showdown with defending Class 6A champ Oxford next week.
“This game technically doesn’t matter, but they matter because they matter,” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said. “I think our kids handled that pretty well. We had the mindset of, ‘Let’s go play and let’s try to be great at what we do, regardless of the stakes of the game,’ and I think for the most part we did that.”
Elmore’s team did that primarily by owning the line of scrimmage and taking advantage of Pell City mistakes.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-4) fumbled two punt snaps that resulted in short fields for the visitors, and turned the ball over two more times on interceptions. The first, a tipped screen pass, set up Love’s second touchdown and made the score 24-7 at the half.
“You can’t beat a good team (making those mistakes),” Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said.
The Panthers’ offense was effective most of the night, finishing with 305 total yards. But in addition to the turnovers, Pell City also saw two other possessions end on downs in Wildcat territory.
Quarterback Baylor Smith finished with 237 yards passing, and two touchdowns. Smith also rushed for 46 yards.
“I’m sure we had more completions and more yards through the air than we’ve had all year,” Lee said. “We felt like the passes we threw, we could throw tonight, and we did execute that. We just put ourselves in too big a hole to come back from.”
Three to know
Pell City wideout Kentrell Borden had a big night, catching seven passes for 133 yards and two TDs.
Fort Payne quarterback JD Blalock helped supplement the ground game with 116 yards passing, and 30 yards rushing. Several of his rushes were scrambles that set up short-yardage situations and allowed drives to continue. He also passed for two long TDs.
The Panthers’ first touchdown came from tailback David Keith, who dashed in from 1 yard out. Keith finished with 35 yards rushing.
Who said
Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore: “We’ve won a lot of close games this year, and we’ve won six in a row, and we’ve put ourselves in position to not only be in the playoffs, but also play for the region championship next week. To be in that position, I’m proud of them to be here. We’ll go and do the best we can and get ready for them, and see what happens.”
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee: “We’ve got two games left. Just go win them. Especially for the young kids coming back — we have a lot of young kids, and a lot of kids coming back. Just go win. That’s the simplest thing to do, just go win.”
Up next
Both teams will finish up region play next week at home. Fort Payne will host Oxford, while Pell City takes on Scottsboro.