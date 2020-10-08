Pell City manager concerned with inconsistencies in COVID data

PELL CITY -- With the pandemic dragging on, one issue has stuck with cities as they continue planning for how to deal with it -- the data.
For officials like Pell City Manager Brian Muenger, who are tasked with keeping elected officials up to date with current trends so they can make informed decisions, this can sometimes be a challenge when data looks somewhat inconsistent.
One example Muenger pointed to is in the number of COVID-19 related deaths.
Muenger said when you look at the Alabama Department of Public Health’s death numbers for St. Clair County and compare them to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) numbers for COVID deaths in nursing homes in Pell City, there is a disconnect.
The ADPH lists 38 deaths countywide as of Oct. 10, while the CMS shows 43 deaths in Pell City nursing homes as of the week ending Sept. 13.
Dr. Karen Landers, who oversees data for the ADPH’s dashboard, said the inconsistency comes from the two organizations looking at numbers a different way.
She said that for the ADPH, deaths are reported by county of residence, and a nursing home resident may not necessarily be considered a resident of the same county where the facility they live in is located. She points out that after someone moves into an assisted living facility, they may not be updating their address on their driver's license, or their family may maintain a residence in another county.
“That's probably the most common reason,” Landers said.
She said this issue has come up before, with different organizations defining a data set differently, causing it to be widely different than what the state shows on its dashboard. Yet, sometimes differences in data are harder to explain.
Muenger also pointed out that when looking at the Centers for Disease Control data for provisional COVID deaths by week, it shows 3,438 deaths in Alabama as of Oct. 3, as opposed to the ADPH’s total count, including confirmed and provisional deaths, of 2,637 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to its dashboard.
Landers admitted she can't be sure where that inconsistency comes from as all COVID data from Alabama goes through the ADPH.
“Each one of those records goes through the hands of our team,” Landers said. “I am confident in our data.”
She said the issue may be duplicate data that is being given to the CDC from other agencies, using the CMS as an example. She also said she intends to look at the issue with her team and figure out the cause.
Muenger said these inconsistencies can be hard to deal with because people naturally want data, and it's important for decision making. He said good data reporting allows people to take the pandemic seriously and make informed decisions.
He said inconsistencies even in just one data set can hurt the ability to make those decisions, even for the city, which has largely had its operations covered by state health orders.
“That volatility does make it difficult to make inferences,” Muenger said.
That being said, Muenger added the state is making strides in how it delivers data.
Recently, the ADPH began sharing data on COVID deaths by date of occurrence, which Muenger said is important when looking at trends.
“This is a positive step towards providing the necessary context for policy makers to accurately evaluate this evolving situation,” he said.
Muenger said that, in essence, the issue is making sure people and policy makers have the context to make decisions based on the data. He said he hopes people can continue to do so.
“I hope people stay vigilant,” he said, “and make community oriented decisions so we move past this.”.