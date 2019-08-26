PELL CITY — A man was arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting where a 39-year-old Pell City man was seriously injured.
Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton said Monday morning that the Police Department has not released the name of the suspect, because he has not yet been formally charged.
Around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1700 block of 19th St. S. in reference to a call of stolen property, according to Newton. As the initial responding officer arrived on the scene, he said, further information was dispatched that shots had been fired at the location.
The officers observed the victim on the ground and identified the suspect who was immediately taken into custody, Newton said. The incident is believed to be the result of a family dispute.
The victim was treated on the scene by Pell City Fire and Rescue Medics and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital. He was subsequently transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“The rapid response of our officers contained this situation and prevented any further threat to citizens,” Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said. “The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody. We will release further information once the suspect is formally charged”.
Police asked that if anyone has further information regarding this case to contact Pell City Police at 205-884-3334.