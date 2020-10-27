Pell City man pleads guilty to shooting death of father last year

ASHVILLE -- A Pell City man has pleaded guilty to charges of murdering his father in 2019.
During a pretrial hearing Tuesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington, John “Shane” Patterson, 47, of Pell City, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of John W. Patterson Jr., 76, in February of 2019.
After hearing his plea, Weathington sentenced Patterson to 23 years in prison.
According to court records read by St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton, the elder Patterson’s body was found at a hunting club in Riverside wrapped in a tarp and covered in cut wood. Anderton said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The elder Patterson was originally reported missing Feb 23, 2019, by his ex-wife, Linda Patterson, who is Shane’s mother. Linda previously told the court that, at the time, she had not heard from her ex-husband in several days.
According to court testimony by Riverside police Chief Rick Oliver, Shane originally told authorities his father was camping in a shooting house at the hunting club off Police Camp Road in Riverside.
Oliver said after going to the property with Shane, Patterson then led authorities to his father's body, in the state described by Anderton. Shane then changed his story. He said he had found his father already dead from a gunshot to the chest and covered the body to keep animals away.
Anderton said during Tuesday’s hearing Shane later admitted to killing his father to another inmate while in jail.
Anderton said he is satisfied with the outcome of the case, saying he felt a trial would be more painful for the family.