Pell City man killed in 1-vehicle accident early Saturday

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man is dead following a car accident early Saturday. 

Police Chief Paul Irwin said Charles Gary Hunt III, 20, died Saturday morning following a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 8th Court and Cogswell Avenue. 

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:25 a.m.

Irwin said Hunt was traveling eastbound on Cogswell when his vehicle exited the roadway, impacted a tree and flipped.

Irwin said Hunt's vehicle was found overturned around 7 a.m. and appeared to have been carrying a 4-wheeler on a trailer.

“It appears it may have been fatigue,” Irwin said of the possible cause of the accident.

Irwin said Hunt was a graduate of Pell City High School and a long-time resident of Pell City.

Irwin said Hunt was the only person in the vehicle.

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

