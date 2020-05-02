Pell City man killed in 1-vehicle accident early Saturday

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man is dead following a car accident early Saturday.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said Charles Gary Hunt III, 20, died Saturday morning following a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 8th Court and Cogswell Avenue.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:25 a.m.
Irwin said Hunt was traveling eastbound on Cogswell when his vehicle exited the roadway, impacted a tree and flipped.
Irwin said Hunt's vehicle was found overturned around 7 a.m. and appeared to have been carrying a 4-wheeler on a trailer.
“It appears it may have been fatigue,” Irwin said of the possible cause of the accident.
Irwin said Hunt was a graduate of Pell City High School and a long-time resident of Pell City.
Irwin said Hunt was the only person in the vehicle.