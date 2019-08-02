PELL CITY -- A man was indicated by a St. Clair County grand jury on a charge of muder in connection with the shooting death of his father.
The indictment was confirmed by St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
John “Shane” Patterson, 47, of Pell City, is accused of killing his father, John W. Patterson, 76, of Pell City.
The elder Patterson’s body was found at a hunting club, wrapped in a tarp, in a ditch and underneath a pile of firewood.
According to court testimony by Riverside police Chief Rick Oliver, the son told authorities he covered and piled firewood on top of his father’s body to keep animals away.
Oliver said the son told authorities he found his father dead, “cool to the touch,” with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities said the elder Patterson died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Patterson’s ex-wife, and the mother of Shane, Linda, testified at Patterson’s preliminary hearing in May that she filed a missing person’s report with the Riverside Police Department because she thought her ex-husband could be at the hunting club, off Police Camp Road, in Riverside.
She testified she became concerned after she hadn’t heard from her ex-husband in days. She also testified that her son had a prescription drug problem.
The father and son lived together at a residence in Pell City.
According to Oliver’s testimony, after the ex-wife filed a missing person’s report, the suspect initially told authorities his father was OK, was just camping in a shooting house on the 100-acre hunting property and had everything he needed. But the son’s story changed when he reached the property with police.
The son led authorities to his father’s body, which was not clearly visible, near an old barn.
Patterson has remained in the St. Clair County Jail since his arrest in February. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.