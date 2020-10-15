Pell City man found shot to death in home

PELL CITY -- A local official has released the name of a Pell City man found dead from gunshot woods Wednesday night
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Terry Ray Daniels, 59, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at his residence on Camp Winnataska Road in Pell City. Russell said Daniels was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m..
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
“At approximately 6:30 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call to 1302 Camp Winnataska Road in Pell City,” Sheriff Billy Murray said in a press release Wednesday night.
Murray said that upon arriving, deputies found the body of a male who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Russell confirmed the victim was Daniels.
Russell said Daniels’ body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Huntsville for analysis.
Murray said he did not have any updates on the investigation Thursday morning, but will share more details as they become available.