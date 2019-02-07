PELL CITY -- A Pell City man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery Wednesday.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin identified the suspect as Davin Marquis Swain, 28.
Irwin said Swain was arrested and charged with robbery first-degree, attempting to elude, theft of property and various traffic citations.
“I am proud that this person is off the streets, and our officers did an outstanding job apprehending him,” Irwin said. “They make me proud every day because of the professional services they provide to our community. They are ready to face any situation on a moment’s notice.”
He said Swain was being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City on a $141,000 bond.
Irwin said Swain allegedly entered the TempForce Office, 4798 First Ave. S, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he became upset with the staff because they did not have a paycheck for him.
Irwin alleged that Swain was terminated from his employment.
He said the defendant allegedly went outside and removed a firearm from his black Ford Mustang. Irwin said an employee alerted the office staff, who fled to the back of the facility.
Irwin said Swain allegedly took employees’ purses and contents, fleeing from the scene. The chief said officers observed the black Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed and running through traffic signals.
Irwin said officers pursued the suspect to the St. Clair County Courthouse, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and entered the building.
The chief said officers took Swain into custody without incident inside the courthouse.
“This is an example of the dangerous and unpredictable behavior from criminals our officers have to face each day,” Irwin said. “The unpredictable behavior, such as this, is what causes a danger to police officers and innocent citizens who are just going about their daily activities.”
He said officers recovered and returned the property to the employees at TempForce. The gun allegedly used in the robbery was also recovered by officers.
“We are fortunate that no one was injured or killed during this very dangerous situation,” Irwin said.
Irwin said anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.