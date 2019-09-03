Police charged a Pell City man Friday after, they said, he robbed a man at gunpoint in July.
Anniston police charged Christopher Allan Fomby, 21, with first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star in August that a 54-year-old man and his son had tried to buy a cell phone through social media, and that the man was asked to meet July 30 in the parking lot of an address in the 3100 block of West 14th Street.
When the man arrived around 1:45 p.m., police said, he was confronted by a group of men and one woman. Police said one man took out a handgun and forced the victim to hand over $265 in cash.
Police apprehended Fomby in St. Clair County and booked him into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
Fomby is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Tuesday morning that police were still looking for additional suspects.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Fomby could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.