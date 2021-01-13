Pell City man charged with rape, sodomy

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A 33-year-old Pell City man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being arrested Friday on charges of rape and sodomy in the second degree.
According to jail records, Childersburg police made the arrest. According to Lt. Kevin Koss, the charges stem from an incident in late May involving a missing 15-year-old girl.
“She was located the next day in Sadie Lee Homes,” Koss said. As the investigation continued, a warrant was obtained, and the suspect was arrested Friday.
Bond in the case was set at $30,000. Koss said the case is still under investigation, and there may be further charges coming.
Rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree both involve a victim who is between the ages of 12 and 16. Both charges are class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people charged with sexual offenses until they are convicted.