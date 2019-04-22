A Pell City man was being held Monday on a $150,000 bond in the St. Clair County jail after being charged with murder.
Police say Terry Neal Caldwell, 28, of Pell City, was arrested Thursday evening, shortly after allegedly stabbing Damarion Jovohyn Sanders, 23, during an altercation at Shady Dale Mobile Home Park. According to Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin, officers responded to a call at the mobile home park at 6:59 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found that the victim had already been taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital St. Clair via a private vehicle and was being treated for a stab wound to the torso.
Sanders was eventually transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he died as a result of the stab wound, Irwin said.
Caldwell was identified as a suspect in the case early on, and was eventually taken into custody at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he had been treated from minor injuries but was never admitted, according to Irwin.
Irwin said he could not comment Monday on the relationship between the victim and the suspect in this case or what the initial cause of the altercation might have been.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.