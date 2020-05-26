Pell City man charged with attempted murder back in custody

PELL CITY -- A Pell City man facing an attempted murder charge is back in custody.
Jesse Costlow, 23, has been arrested after failing to appear in court, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office website.
Costlow was indicted in February in connection with the August 2019 shooting of his stepfather, Michael Lee Griffith, 39, of Pell City.
Costlow was taken into custody after failing to appear on the attempted murder charge May 19 and is being held without bond at this time.
He was originally arrested Aug. 25, 2019. That night, around 7, Pell City Police Department officers responded to a stolen property call in the 1700 block of 19th Street South.
As the initial officer arrived, additional information was dispatched that shots had been fired at the location, according to information given by Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton at the time.
The responding officer observed the victim on the ground and immediately took Costlow into custody. Authorities said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from a family dispute.
Griffith was treated on the scene and transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair. He was eventually transferred to UAB.
Costlow was indicted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody but released on a $10,000 bond.
Costlow was originally scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on April 14.