PELL CITY -- A Pell City man was arrested and charged with human trafficking in the first degree Monday. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin identified the suspect as Brent Lee Higginbotham, 27.
Irwin said that on Aug. 17, at around 2 p.m., the suspect confronted a female teenager in the parking lot in the 800 block of Martin Street South and blocked her vehicle door. Irwin said the suspect made sexual comments to her and solicited her for sex.
A police report was completed the next day, and on Monday, a warrant was issued for Higginbotham’s arrest. Pell City officers went to the 4000 block of Red Hawk Trail in Pell City at around 3 p.m., entered the residence and took the suspect into custody.
“We are glad to remove this criminal from our community,” Irwin said. “This is not the first time he has attempted to victimize a minor and, hopefully, he will be incarcerated until he is convicted and sent to prison.
“The victim was very upset by the behavior of this criminal, and we are fortunate that she is physically safe. I have confidence in our courts that he will face the justice the victim and the community deserve. I am proud of this victim for assisting us and coming forward and the work by our patrol officers and detectives for gathering the evidence required for the warrant.”
Irwin said Higginbotham was out on bond on a charge of sexual abuse of a child in Jefferson County.
“It is unfortunate that he was out to commit this crime,” Irwin said.
