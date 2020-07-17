Pell City, Lincoln keep municipal buildings open despite rising COVID19 numbers

PELL CITY -- Despite the governor’s new mask order and rising coronavirus numbers, several local municipalities say they are not changing their current facility policies.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said while the municipality is monitoring the situation, it is not making any operational changes at this time.
“It is something we have obviously considered,” Muenger said, but he added the city is confident in its current model.
Muenger said while municipal facilities are largely reopened, all of them feature new equipment or procedures that allow proper social distancing.
He said, for instance, that all public facing areas at City Hall now feature glass screens between employees and residents. He also said residents are largely not using these public facing services in person at the moment.
“We’ve made a lot of our services available through remote means,” Muenger said. “The majority of people are still using our services remotely.”
He said masks are being made available to any resident that comes into City Hall, and employees are being issued more masks to wear while at work.
Muenger said the city will remain flexible, and a change in use of municipal facilities may require a change in policy.
Mayor Lew Watson said Lincoln is in a similar place as Pell City. He said the municipality favors keeping things the way they are at this stage, but it remains up in the air.
Lincoln has placed signs at city buildings reminding people to wear masks, but the municipality is not currently rolling back any reopening.
Watson said foot traffic at City Hall is a key factor in these discussions. He said currently, like in Pell City, foot traffic remains low. He said the city has seen an increase in online water payments and low traffic in the building.
Watson said the city would likely re-evaluate its stance if there was a marked increase in local cases.
Riverside is a different story from its neighbors, however.
“We never reopened to the public,” Mayor Rusty Jessup said.
Jessup said the city plans to remain open to appointments only until the governor’s state of emergency is lifted. That’s set to happen July 31, but the order has been extended numerous times during the pandemic.
Jessup said the decision is a way to protect employees and ensure the municipality can keep services staffed. As a small city, Riverside only has a handful of City Hall employees and no one to take someone’s place if they get sick, the mayor said.
He said if you add that situation with the close quarters at City Hall, every employee would need to self-isolate in case of exposure.
The city has no plans to change this model until the governor lifts her order, Jessup said.
Said Jessup, “We are just staying the course.”