PELL CITY -- If you love to knit, you might want to consider being a part of the largest knitter-run event in the world from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday when the Pell City Public Library hosts a “World Wide Knit in Public” event.
From Canada to New Zealand, Oregon to Alabama, hundreds of knitters will gather at designated locations to be a part of this event, according to a press release.
What is “World-Wide Knit in Public Day?”
It was begun in 2005 by Danielle Landes as a reason to bring knitters together to enjoy a mutual interest. In 2005, only 25 local events were scheduled at different places worldwide.
By 2006, the number had grown to 70, and by 2008, more than 800 events were scheduled.
As of 2016, the number of “Knit in Public” venues had risen to 1,015 in 57 countries. It’s all about showing that knitting isn’t just for grannies, but for all ages and all communities who enjoy the art, the release says.
The event is for knitters of all ages and levels of ability, and it is free. Participants must bring their own materials and projects to participate. Participants may also bring along a special finished project to share with the group.
There will be door prizes and light refreshments. Knitting will take place in Room 2 of the Municipal Complex.
The event is open to those who prefer to do other fiber arts projects as well, such as crochet, needlepoint, embroidery, etc.
Beginners are also welcome, and teachers will be available to assist as needed. Children are also welcome, but those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact the Pell City Public Library at 205-884-1015.