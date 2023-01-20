 Skip to main content
Pell City Library hosts visit from historical writer John Cribb Feb. 2

Author John Cribb

 Submitted photo

If you’re intrigued by the life of the 16th President of the United States, the Pell City Library has an upcoming event you won’t want to miss.

Author John Cribb has a distinguished career in writing books that delve into a variety of historic topics, and his most recent, “The Rail Splitter,” is the second which features the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.